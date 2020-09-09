I would like to thank The Daily News for its wonderful coverage of the Women's Suffrage commemoration in August, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. I learned a lot and am thrilled that so many readers may have benefitted as well.
Related, but some may think it tangentially so, I would like for those who are writing in favor of retaining the ode-to-the-Confederacy statue to consider that statues are erected to honor someone or something, not denigrate.
The people around the turn of the 19th century who erected these monuments were doing so to romanticize slavers and traitors to the Union.
I would like to see a statue of Sojourner Truth, an abolitionist and suffragist, replace the one honoring and bemoaning the loss of the Confederacy.
If anyone of our service organizations in Galveston County would like to join me in raising funds for such a statue, I would be honored to do so.
Sharon Hall
Galveston
