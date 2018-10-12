Sometimes it’s difficult to keep your opinion to yourself. It’s one of these times about two letters that ran Oct. 10 in The Daily News.
To Louis Cascarelli, who wrote ("I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day"): I too will vote mine and vote for political leaders who practice the key Christian principle of Christ’s teaching, which are love, and love for all people.
Most importantly, the leaders I select will not seek to divide our people, but to unite them. The central teaching of Christianity is to bring people together and not to divide us into “we” and “them.”
The other letter by Ed Sullivan ("America has been infected with a powerful disease) was a humorous, daring “tongue-in-cheek” description of the effects of this GOP administration. Sullivan goes on to say that Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump are “infecting” our country and turning it from a democracy of “all the people” into an “oligarchy … fundamentalist theocracy … like Afghanistan.”
Although I enjoyed the humor, it has a very serious message. Thanks for that.
Maris P. Helfrich
Galveston
