In this state it is illegal to drive "open wheeled" (no fenders) vehicles. Numerous pick-up trucks have oversized tires, extending beyond the fenders, creating flying debris hazards for the vehicles behind them.
These same vehicles are generally "lifted," which raises the headlight beam illumination area far above the prescribed range, creating a blinding blast of light to oncoming vehicles.
Perhaps some citations are in order?
Don Bette
Santa Fe
