We've lived in downtown Galveston for 10 years, spanning three city council representatives. During this time, only David Collins has shown interest in understanding downtown problems and representing his constituents in addressing the problems.

He visits periodically to listen. He provides feedback. He cares. He demonstrates as much effort concerning downtown as he does the residential areas he represents.

Vote for David Collins, City Council District 3.

Harry and Frances St. John

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription