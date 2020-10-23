We've lived in downtown Galveston for 10 years, spanning three city council representatives. During this time, only David Collins has shown interest in understanding downtown problems and representing his constituents in addressing the problems.
He visits periodically to listen. He provides feedback. He cares. He demonstrates as much effort concerning downtown as he does the residential areas he represents.
Vote for David Collins, City Council District 3.
Harry and Frances St. John
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.