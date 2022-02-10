Gary Miller sounds a lot like U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy and finds a communist under every Democrat rock ("Come November, vote against insidious democracy," The Daily News, Feb. 9).

May I remind him that ultraconservative leaders in 1930s Germany were afraid the socialists would take over so they helped install a man they thought they could control.

Kind of backfired on the world, didn't it?

David Detmar

League City

Carlos Ponce

"....1930s Germany were afraid the socialists would take over so they helped install a man they thought they could control..."

Question for today is, who is controlling Joe Biden?

Carlos Ponce

"May I remind him that ultraconservative leaders in 1930s Germany were afraid the socialists would take over ,,," They did. The National Socialists, Nazis, took over.

