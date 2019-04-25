Most people don't feel that policemen are the problem of today’s society because of the toxic society our children live in.
This toxic environment enables our children to become a scapegoat for crime.
The criminal justice system needs to be reformed in order to protect the rights of others, and to provide fair treatment for all people.
Sobriety and justice are essential for all in order to make our children feel wanted and needed in our society.
Freedom of speech can sometimes be dangerous, but it still must be upheld in order to get help for our children. It takes a village to raise a child.
Corey Irving
Texas City
