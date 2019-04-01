The state of affairs in our beloved country, i.e. “the ship of state,” seems to be worsening by the day with President Trump at the helm. I use this medium to express my deep anxiety not only about him, but also about those who refuse to see his faults.
My heart is heavy as I witness the person who is our president focus his attentions on selfish, non-important partisan interests, while the serious business of governing and caring for of all the people are left in the lurch.
How depressing it is to see him govern by Twitter for self-aggrandizement, destructively attacking his enemies, praising dictators around the world and dealing with senseless minutia while neglecting the people he swore to serve.
I find myself yearning for a competent, diligent, principled person of integrity as president who takes charge of the many issues, problems, and concerns of the country. I have concluded with many others that he's unqualified, incapable and corrupt. Most important, however, he is totally unconcerned about the well-being of the majority of the people in the U.S. — people like me.
Maris P. Helfrich
Galveston
