In response to the letter by John R. Cobarruvias ("Leave Donald Trump alone to do whatever he's doing," The Daily News, Aug. 2): President Trump has a very clear record of achievement. Tax reform and cutting confiscatory regulatory oversight has undoubtedly helped to revive the American economy.
Direct diplomacy by President Trump has yielded the recent return of 55 U.S. soldiers' remains from North Korea and the real possibility of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. President Trump also fulfilled a promise to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a promise made during the Clinton administration that was ignored by the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations. President Trump also is driving the effort to harden United States border security, which benefits every U.S. citizen.
In my opinion, President Trump has made promises, kept promises, and continues to further the interests of the United States in spite of politically motivated criticism hurled by the left and the right. Christians and conservatives coalesced behind President Trump because the distinction was very clear. I will concede on one point, President Trump is not politically adept and that broadly benefits the American public at the expense of special interest.
Pete Dunn
Galveston
