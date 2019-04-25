I noticed in the article ("After 50 years and many changes, professor to retire," The Daily News, April 20) that Theron “Bujo” Waddell is retiring as a teacher at Galveston College. Bujo has been a friend since he moved to Galveston over 50 years ago.
Before coming to Galveston he served as a legislative aide in Austin to two different state senators.
Bujo was instrumental in my election to the State Legislature n 1978. Once elected, I found I had the ability to sponsor and pass major legislation in the Texas House of Representatives. Before a bill can become a law it must go through both branches of the Texas Legislature, the House and the Senate.
In my first term and the other five terms I served, I hired Bujo in the last weeks of the sessions. His job was to help get my bills passed through the Texas Senate. He was very successful and came close to 100 percent victorious.
In my first term, 17 of my bills and two constitutional amendments became Texas law. In the six terms my bills passed amounted to over 100. Texas benefited because Bujo was on the job as a teacher and a legislative aide. Thank you Bujo and good luck. You have earned a good retirement.
Lloyd Criss
La Marque
