Fifteen years ago, I picked Santa Fe as my place of retirement. Close to the beach, big lots, quiet and (yes) safe.
On May 18, I was heartbroken.
I joined the residents at the vigil and witnessed the distasteful political speeches from uninvited guests. After the politicians made their "fake" promises, the people of Santa Fe have stepped forward.
We are not just a sleepy little town near Galveston. We are energetic, intelligent, free-thinkers who have something valuable to contribute to our community, our state and our nation.
Not only am I Santa Fe Strong, I am Santa Fe Proud.
Terry Gaustad
Santa Fe
