Do you know Bill Keese? I hope District 1 voters get to know him before the special election for city council.
I know him as my neighbor. He and his wife, Debbie, chose Galveston as their permanent home four years ago because they like and value this city. He's the only candidate to bring genuinely fresh eyes to the issues.
His comprehensive experience in policy-making and leadership is on a level beyond other candidates. A political environment is unique; and having served as a state representative he has first-hand knowledge about the dialogue and hard work it takes to get things done.
He has the time and energy to dedicate to the position.
Not only does he have financial knowledge in running a for-profit business, but his experience as an elected official gives him insight into the distinctive finances and review of a governmental entity such as the city of Galveston with its annual budget of $219 million.
His only special interest is total commitment to faithfully serve all segments and neighborhoods in District 1 and to making Galveston all it can be.
Please vote for Bill Keese on Aug. 28. Early voting starts Monday.
Gladys Stansberry
Galveston
