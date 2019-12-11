For the past 15 years, I've traveled from Dallas to Galveston to attend Dickens on The Strand, my favorite event of the year. This year I was astounded at the poor setup decisions made in the name of "betterment" of the event.
Closing Mechanic Street made zero sense.
One of the great things about Dickens is the ability to walk around, enjoy the festival, navigate the uneven curbs and roads without dealing with a crowd on top of you.
I understand the need for the giant tents (Fezziwig, Galveston Historical Foundation) but to shove vendors along the sides of those tents made the ability to walk and enjoy the vendors impossible.
One of my family members has a walking aid, and it made for a dangerous situation as she was trying to navigate along a narrow path. It was not Americans with Disabilities Act friendly at all.
I hope the Galveston Historical Foundation reviews its choices this year and makes the appropriate changes for 2020.
Meredith Culp
Carrollton
