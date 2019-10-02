After reading David Michael Smith's commentary ("Socialism is the new wave in US politics," The Daily News, Sept. 22) I'm reminded of several quotes of Winston Churchill:
"Some see private enterprise as a predatory target to be shot, others as a cow to be milked, but few are those who see it as a sturdy horse pulling the wagon."
"If you're not a liberal when you're 25, you have no heart. If you're not a conservative by the time you're 35, you have no brain."
"We contend that for a nation to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle."
Albert Shannon
Galveston
