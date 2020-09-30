I’m supporting Craig Brown for mayor. He has been councilman for my district for two terms, and I have to say, I've never been so well-informed about the goings-on of city government before his tenure.

He sends out a regular email update with what’s happening in the city and with opportunity for his constituents to register their concerns or questions. And most important of all, he has responded immediately to any messages or requests I've sent him.

I appreciate his keeping us informed, and I think he will make a great mayor.

Madeleine Baker

Galveston

