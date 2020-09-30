I’m supporting Craig Brown for mayor. He has been councilman for my district for two terms, and I have to say, I've never been so well-informed about the goings-on of city government before his tenure.
He sends out a regular email update with what’s happening in the city and with opportunity for his constituents to register their concerns or questions. And most important of all, he has responded immediately to any messages or requests I've sent him.
I appreciate his keeping us informed, and I think he will make a great mayor.
Madeleine Baker
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.