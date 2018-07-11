In response to the letter by L. Davied Bond ("Maybe we should put the Christ back in Christian," The Daily News, July 3): Bond said "Jesus was a liberal." So, I try to imagine Jesus as a liberal. Protesting, destroying property, carrying a sign saying "bleep" Trump or saying it on TV.
Holding a blooded saber head of the president or talking about blowing up the White House. Taking prayer out of school, get rid of the Ten Commandments, booing God, supporting abortion or saying the president’s 11-year-old son should be locked up with pedophiles.
Harassing, assaulting people, cussing and calling them names. Showing their pure hatred because they have a different political view.
Well, Mr. Bond, Jesus is definitely not a liberal.
Wanda Mathis
Texas City
(1) comment
It's difficult to assign our current values of Conservative and Liberal to the Messiah. But I can imagine something similar to the following conversation happening in the first century:
Can you believe that man? His followers call him a "good" man but look at all the names he's called others, even our religious leaders.
Yes, I've heard he calls people animals - "serpents" and "vipers"!
And I've heard he called a Canaanite woman - a dog!
He's also called people hypocrites, fools.
And he said "You are like whitewashed tombs, which appear beautiful on the outside, but inside are full of dead men’s bones and every kind of filth."
What shall we do with him? Crucify him!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.