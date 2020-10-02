In response to the article ("Residents concerned about proposed inpatient rehab center," The Daily News, Sept. 29): I'm a retired substance abuse counselor, mother, grandmother, wife of 46 years and an alcoholic with 34 years of sobriety.
An opposition to a women's residential treatment center comes because individuals have a stereotype of what they think substance abuse women are like.
It's my understanding from reading the article that this facility is self-pay and not government-funded treatment. With that said, I would suppose that many of these women are in the same situation that I was some 35 years ago. A wife, mother, an employee and an active alcoholic.
As you can see by this letter, as a result of substance abuse treatment we become active women in our communities, taxpayers, mothers, wives and grandmothers and great girlfriends.
As you know, an abandoned building often breeds vagrancy. I believe that is something that has more of an impact on property values than a privately run substance abuse treatment center.
Lynn Donovan
Galveston
