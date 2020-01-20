As I looked toward the 2020 presidential election, I reflected back on the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton had almost 3 million more votes than Donald Trump — and yet she's not the president.
If she had 10 million or 15 million more votes than Trump, she still wouldn't be president.
The Electoral College is made up of 538 voters and they elected the president, not the voters.
Who are these voters and how are they chosen — and who do they answer to? What if these same people make up the Electoral College for the 2020 election? Then you can almost predict the outcome of the 2020 election.
A larger question is why we still have such a system? To understand this you must understand why the Electoral College was establish in the first place.
David Dumas
Galveston
