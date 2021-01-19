In response to the letter by Clyde Holt ("Republicans, conservatives aren't going away," The Daily News, Jan. 14): As a Democrat, I have no desire for Republicans to go away. Our country needs both parties.
However, we both need to listen to each other and be willing to compromise.
It used to be common for both parties to work together and to come to a position that both could accept. We need that kind of cooperation again.
R. J. Bowen
League City
R. J., you have to convince the rest of the Democrats who want to punish anyone with a different point of view. I'm glad to hear there are still some local Democrats who have not become fascists.
