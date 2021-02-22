The definition of a criminal is anyone who commits a crime. It's a crime for anyone to cross our borders without going through the legal immigration process. It's estimated there are over 11 million illegal immigrants (criminals) in the United States.
Joe Biden wants to give them all citizenship and open our borders to allow anyone into our country. This is equivalent to opening all the prisons in the United States to let the prisoners go free.
The sad part is it's only being done to gain 11 million more Democratic voters who they can keep in poverty and be dependent on government handouts.
Soon, we will be just like Mexico and the other South American countries. Goodbye America as we know it.
Doug Hudgins
Texas City
