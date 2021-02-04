I recently took my mother to receive her first COVID vaccine. We registered on the Galveston County Health District/University of Texas Medical Branch waitlist.
I want to compliment the Galveston County Health District, Galveston County, and the medical branch on the Walter Hall Park vaccination site's success.
The process was smooth and very efficient. Every person we had contact with from the time we drove in until we left was very helpful, friendly and professional. I would like to express a very special thank you to all of the volunteers who are working so hard to help everyone.
Kudos on the excellent collaboration.
Linda Cone
League City
