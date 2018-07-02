The county government sending $525,000 to a "fake" account is disturbing. Apparently, the county and Lucas Construction have a history of doing business together for some time.
Scamming individuals is a billion dollar a year industry, just in Florida. As a person that has had their identity stolen online through the IRS tax returns, one must be very careful. It took four years of investigation, paper trails and phone calls to straighten out.
If a person and company have a history and then all of a sudden the respected company sends an email saying send my money somewhere else, that would be an invitation for a common sense approach to the "old school" way to pick up the phone and call to verify they aren't doing business with their trusted bank.
In the age of scams associated with ever-changing technology, the art of common courtesy, common sense, common decency and face to face communication is lost. Now, taxpayers will be out millions of dollars to figure out who and why; when the simple answer was to pick up phone and verify. Please include that procedure in the new protocol.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
