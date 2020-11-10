I’m afraid Joe Biden’s message of unity will fall on Trumpers' deaf ears. They believe Trump’s constant, blatant lies (hey, it worked for Hitler).
They believe his conspiracy theories. They believe Democrats are just communists in disguise who are coming for their freedom and their guns.
Worst of all, they believe Trump actually cares for America.
Donald Trump cares about Donald Trump. That’s it. No ifs, ands or buts.
Biden isn't perfect, but I’ll take him over the stable genius’ lies, divisiveness, race hatred, extreme narcissism, egomania and callous disregard for any human life other than his own.
Greg Youngblood
Texas City
(2) comments
Let's hear Joe Biden’s message of unity AFTER the real results are revealed. Will Greg accept FOUR MORE YEARS of President Trump?
"Donald Trump cares about Donald Trump. That’s it. No ifs, ands or buts." Not true. Count the number of times Obama used "I", "me" "my" in his State of the Union Speeches. Now do the same with Trump's State of the Union Speeches. No comparison, the former cared more about himself. Trump cares more about Americans and this country. Looks like Greg likes to regurgitate Democrat Party talking points - just political rhetoric with no relevance to reality.
