If your cat is missing and you live near the corner of 39th Street and Avenue R 1/2 in Galveston, I may know the reason why.
At 6 a.m. Sept. 26, I was driving down 39th Street from Broadway and was turning right onto Avenue R 1/2 when I spotted two coyotes in someone’s yard with a freshly killed cat that one was carrying in its mouth as it trotted down 39th Street, headed for the seawall.
Earlier this year, I had five coyotes cross in front of me into the parking lot of our new courthouse off 59th Street about 8:30 p.m.
So, keep watch over your pets and children after dark on the island.
Jim Vitek
Santa Fe
