While Democrats constantly talk about democracy, all they do is run from it. The latest example being Democrats leaving the state so a vote can’t be held on election integrity. Just six months ago, I thought unarmed, middle-aged men and grandmas mostly taking selfies almost ended democracy — but Democrats losing statewide elections and then refusing to allow a vote isn’t a threat?
Like most, I’m still trying to wrap my head around how allowing weeks to vote, expecting someone to have a photo ID and allowing anyone to request a ballot be sent to their home is an attempt to suppress the vote. Add this premise with the ferocity Democrats are fighting these laws and for U.S. House Resolution 1, along with the irregularities of 2020 such as abnormally low rejection rates and the end of bellwether counties, and I’m feeling even less confident about the 2020 election and this country as a whole.
Maybe if Democrats put this kind of effort into fixing their districts, lifting their constituents out of poverty and getting tough on crime — then democracy would be on better footing. However, if the districts were well run, middle class and had good policing, then they’d be Republican, right?
Tyler Jordan
Galveston
The "flee bags" (not my term) cannot point to anything in the bill that constitutes voter suppression. They'll hang out in DC until the Special Session is over then return to Texas. Then ANOTHER Special Session will be called.
In the mean time I recommend sending each one a copy of the bill and ask them to READ THE BILL. They will find nothing that suggests voter suppression. They will find measures that support voting integrity.
