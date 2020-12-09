I have one question for Herbert Frankovich, who wrote the letter ("It's sad Democrats have to cheat to win," The Daily News, Dec. 8): How do you feel about the lying, cheating, stealing and power grabbing of Trump?
Does anyone get a hint of Republican hypocrisy from Frankovich’s letter?
Jane Elton
Galveston
