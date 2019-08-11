Obviously, the image displayed in the newspaper of the two mounted policemen leading a man with a rope is "bad optics.” Their actions and poor judgement are inexcusable.

However, I know Chief Vernon Hale, and he's a good and honest man. We're lucky to have him as our police chief. I'm confident he will do everything in his power to ensure this type of thing never happens again.

Thanks for your service Chief Hale.

Marty Fluke

Galveston

Don Schlessinger

Chief Hale is clearly a leader, we islanders are fortunate to have him.

