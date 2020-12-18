The coronavirus was only the exquisite catalyst for a new storm, one that could prove even more horrific than the last — violence in our homes.
COVID-19 decision-makers must understand the unrecognizable risks that their choices may pose to the growth of domestic violence.
COVID-19 quarantine has a direct correlation to the increase of cases of domestic violence. In quarantine, victims are forced to spend time with abusers, who use this opportunity to isolate the abused from anyone who could help, establishing a predator-like control.
Although ABC News may not meet the scientific burden of proof, an inference could be made that in New York City, COVID-19 related domestic violence reports that came through the National Domestic Violence Hotline increased by 76 percent in August 2020 from 2019. The U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health study agreed with ABC News’ evidence linking COVID-19 to escalating domestic violence rates.
Scientifically proven data should be available for leaders when assessing threatening quarantine situations, to ensure a lower risk of domestic violence, by supplying adequate information. I urge you to speak out if you're facing abuse by calling 800-799-7233.
Kylie Soich
League City
