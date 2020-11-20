Galveston's District 3 is a diverse area of the East End of the island, which includes downtown, the East End Historical District, half of our port, the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Fish Village area.
I’ve lived in this district for 20 years and have experienced mostly good district council representation. However, I must say David Collins has been the most active, informative and inclusive representative to date.
Before COVID-19, he attended various neighborhood functions, and I attended several of his quarterly town hall meetings. David continues to publish informative monthly newsletters and Facebook blasts keeping us informed on what's happening in and around our district, including hurricane preparedness and COVID-19 cases.
Our previous District 3 council representative wasn't openly inclusive to all of his constituents, nor informative. Not a peep of district activity, no newsletter, no sightings, no shows to various meetings, and only a picture at city hall of who our representative was at the time.
Let’s keep the progressive open dialogue and reelect David Collins as our District 3 council representative for two more years, overseeing our neighborhoods, downtown businesses and the medical branch.
Paul Lyle
Galveston
