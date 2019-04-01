State Rep. Angie Chen Button and Sen. Pat Fallon are authors of Bills (HB 3773 and 3778, and SB 1888), which will prevent cities from regulating the location of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The intent is to make existing or future zoning restrictions for short-term rentals by cities illegal.
Unless you live, like these legislators, in a homeowner’s association that can ban short-term rentals, you may end up having a mini-motel as a neighbor with problems of noise, trash, parking or deviants. Please call or write these and your legislators and let them know that city zoning laws are unique to cities and are to be honored, not made illegal.
Neighborhoods are for neighbors, not transients. Do you want the state to control what may happen to your neighborhood? Don’t cities and their residents know what’s best for their local area?
Anthony Nagy
Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.