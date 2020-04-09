If you believe in democracy and freedom of the press, subscribe to a damn newspaper, maybe even two. Today, there are many cities without a print edition daily newspaper.
As a Houstonian (and former reporter at The Daily News), I harbor substantive complaints about the Houston Chronicle and often contemplate cancellation, but I consider subscribing a public service almost as if I were giving to a charity. A free world without papers is unthinkable, so do your civic duty.
While us neanderthals want the feel of the paper between our wrinkled, old, ink-stained fingers, we must recognize that this is a changing world and online papers are the future; embrace it as much as possible.
That The Daily News is still going to publish five days a week should be applauded, not ridiculed. You folks on the island and the rest of the county are lucky to have it. I'm sure business analysts would be correct in saying the paper's owners are nuts for not going full digital with just perhaps a Sunday/weekend edition.
Feel free to complain about content, editorial points of view and the decisions of a private business. But whatever you do, don't let another paper die.
Paul Mabry
Houston
Thank you ... so true.
