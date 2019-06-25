In his letter regarding the LGBTQ+ flag, Bruce Luerson made some erroneous statements I would like to correct ("A few questions about Galveston's rainbow crosswalk," The Daily News, June 22).
He doesn't understand that all religions are conflicted regarding certain lifestyles. Divisions are along conservative versus more liberal lines, and aren't denominational. Presbyterians and Lutherans ordain gays and lesbians, as well as welcome them into the congregation.
However not all churches in those denominations agree. Research shows that almost all denominations have both liberal and conservative views on the Bible's interpretations.
Reconstructionist Jewish congregations accept the lifestyle, and even many Muslim countries do too. In Leviticus, only men are mentioned, not women. Paul mentions the issues a few times negatively, and while I'm sure Paul was a great man, he wasn't the Christ.
Jesus never mentioned sexual orientation at all. You think He would have if it was an issue with Him. His issues were with lack of tolerance and love.
While this isn't an easy topic for many, Luerson treats it as cut and dried. His opinion isn't all that simple.
Sharon Tipton
Santa Fe
