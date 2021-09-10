Reading the editor's note regarding Sandra Tetley’s letter ("Here's hoping David Michael Smith keeps writing," The Daily News, Sept. 9), I'm surprised that the editor doesn't recognize satire when he reads it.
His pointed remark that Smith’s column was discontinued “over outrage among conservatives” at least lets that group know they have some bit of influence that's rarely obvious.
However, I think there are also many liberals and independents that also find Smith’s socialist views a little too far outside the norm and not interesting or entertaining. Perhaps that’s why it was canceled.
In fairness, I must also recognize the satirical statement of the editor, who stated, “The newfound dedication to free speech and an unfettered marketplace of ideas expressed here is, therefore, refreshing.”
Well, I hope that statement was satirical.
Joe Baccus
Dickinson
