Councilman David Collins and sanitation director Cindy DeWitt think the overflowing trash cans on The Strand and Postoffice Street are the business owners' responsibility ("Galveston councilman seeks solution to downtown trash," The Daily news, Aug. 25).
Excuse me, but these business owners are trying to make an honest living.
Those who survived the COVID-19 shutdown, and the year of limitations, are still trying to recover. Now you want to impose your responsibility on these businesses? I don’t think so.
DeWitt, I thought trash pickup was your job? Do you judge the amount or kind of trash in front of homes? No. You just pick it up because it’s your job. No difference downtown.
Please leave the business owners alone. They don't deserve your finger-pointing. These trash cans also generate a plethora of flies. Yes, filthy flies everywhere. I've heard the comment, "This is the filthiest city I've ever been in." That says it all. It even disgusts our tourists.
Let me remind you all, trash pickup is your job. Finding a proper solution to this downtown problem is your job, nobody else's. It's what the taxpayers, residents, and tourists all deserve.
Fix it. It’s your job.
Tom Young
Galveston
