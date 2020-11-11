In prior years during "No Shave November," men across the country would let it grow — from beards to mustaches to hair — raising awareness and funding for cancer research.
This year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has meant that many men have inadvertently been growing “pandemic beards” or “pandemic hair” since March.
What's there left to do this November, then?
As a community pathologist on cancer care teams here in Galveston, I know that timely detection is the best first tool in fighting cancer. The five most common cancers for American males are prostate, lung, colorectal, bladder and melanoma. This year, in particular, many men have put off seeking routine medical care.
Unfortunately, this isn't a new trend. In fact, a survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic showed that 72 percent of men would rather do household chores than go to a doctor and nearly 20 percent said they saw a doctor simply to stop being nagged by a loved one or friend. This year, we remind men to seek medical care when needed and to complete their screening tests safely.
So, guys let it grow and take the next step to keep up with age-specific screenings.
Abdul Abid
Galveston
