I'm vaccinated. My friends and family are vaccinated. I feel comfortable going out and doing my business without having to wear a mask.
I will not wear a mask to protect a person who chooses not to get the vaccination.
If you get COVID, that's on you. That's your choice. Not mine.
Bill Silkowski
Galveston
Bill Silkowski, your wearing a mask or not will not make any difference.
