Congratulations to the city of Dickinson on being awarded a $49 million grant through the Texas General Land Office for two major projects that will not only help address flooding in Dickinson but will also lay the groundwork for additional drainage improvement projects when future land and funding opportunities become available.
I want to thank former Dickinson City Manager Chris Heard, Huitt-Zollars engineers Joe Meyers and Greg Wine and grant facilitator Patrick Wilshire with Public Management for months and months of time, effort and due diligence in developing the scope of these projects and getting this historic amount of funding for improvements to Dickinson’s infrastructure.
A yearlong collaborative effort between Dickinson, League City and Brian Colthorp with Freese-Nichols engineering targeted projects based on a major drainage study of the Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou watersheds and Galveston County’s Master Drainage Plan.
Collaborating on projects with neighboring cities is resourceful, productive and beneficial to all potentially impacted by the effects of growth and development in our region.
I hope we see more alliances among Galveston County cities in the future.
Gentlemen, you have my deepest gratitude for your persistence in bringing these projects to fruition.
Julie Masters
Dickinson
