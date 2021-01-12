During a rally in 2016, Donald Trump mocked a disabled human being.
The Republican Party, and those who call themselves Republicans, had the opportunity to end his reign of disgusting, immoral behavior before it even started. Instead, they nominated him and elected him.
For over four years, they fueled his behavior, and it’s ended in a riot and the death of five individuals, including a policeman.
The Jan. 6 riot is on you. Wear it as proudly as you wore the red hat.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
