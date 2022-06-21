Two hundred and forty-six years ago, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence.

They were considered traitors by King George III. These men put their lives, property and families at risk of death.

They were patriot-statesmen.

Today, we have an abundance of politicians. Sadly, patriot-statesmen are scarce as hen's teeth.

I want to vote for men or women who share my values and concerns.

Politicians strive for power and money. They make promises they have no intention of keeping.

I do not consider myself a Democrat or Republican.

I believe we sorely need some patriot-statesmen.

Respect the Constitution, put the United States first and keep your word, if you want my vote.

James Cleveland 

Texas City 

Craig Mason

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

