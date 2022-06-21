We need fewer politicians, more patriot-statesmen By JAMES CLEVELAND Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two hundred and forty-six years ago, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence.They were considered traitors by King George III. These men put their lives, property and families at risk of death.They were patriot-statesmen.Today, we have an abundance of politicians. Sadly, patriot-statesmen are scarce as hen's teeth.I want to vote for men or women who share my values and concerns.Politicians strive for power and money. They make promises they have no intention of keeping.I do not consider myself a Democrat or Republican.I believe we sorely need some patriot-statesmen.Respect the Constitution, put the United States first and keep your word, if you want my vote.James Cleveland Texas City Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statesman Politician Patriot Politics Constitution Democrat Republican Vote × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Craig Mason Jun 21, 2022 9:49pm [thumbup] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityMan charged with assault, accused of pistol-whipping restaurant workerGrand jury returns indictment in 2020 Galveston causeway crashAuthorities identify woman killed in Friendswood driveway accidentAfter dike party chaos, Texas City considers ways to be better prepared'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in GalvestonGalveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming JuneteenthFriendswood woman killed in driveway accident, police sayGubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke celebrates Juneteenth in GalvestonMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in car CollectionsPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston Island‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrifice Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (70) When is enough, enough? (63) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (56) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50)
