It has been my honor to know Craig Brown since he became my city councilman in 2014. Throughout his term on the city council he has worked tirelessly to improve quality-of-life issues in District 2 and throughout Galveston.
Brown has been responsive and effective in solving a variety of problems in his district. Despite his numerous commitments, he promptly takes decisive action to remedy any situation.
Driven by his intrinsic need to serve the common good, Brown has continued to serve Galvestonians as mayor pro tem during these most trying times. He champions policies that protect public health while supporting the local economy. Brown is diligent, dependable, trustworthy and fair.
It's my pleasure to endorse this proven leader and a true public servant. Please vote with me to make Craig Brown the next mayor of Galveston.
David Delmenhorst
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.