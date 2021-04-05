The NBA got off into politics. Then the NFL got off into politics and now MLB has gotten into politics.
These athletes are paid to entertain the American public and provide some distraction from the everyday world. If professional sports want to be politicians, they should get out of sports and run for an elected office.
Then enters Biden. He can't even manage the border crisis, which is a part of his job, and wants to manage professional baseball. Both sides need to decide if they want to be athletes or politicians. In my opinion, they can't do both.
I don't believe pro athletes were drafted to be politicians, and I would certainly hope that people didn't elect Biden to manage pro sports.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
