The jewel date palms planted in the West End median of FM 3005 are beautiful.
When palm leaves turn brown, they should be removed at the base. This will allow the remaining green leaves to absorb the energy to help the palm survive.
Never remove the green leaves of a palm in stress. The only way a palm can survive is with the remaining green leaves. The green leaves absorb sunlight and carbon dioxide from the air to produce photosynthesis. This is the process the plant needs to stay alive.
You will know a palm is on its way to die when you no longer see a green leaf frond coming out of the center of the plant. If the palm has a green center frond and it starts to turn brown, the palm is on its way to die and watering it won't help.
The only way to save the jewel palms is to cut off only the completely brown leaves and give them each 25 gallons of water three times a week for one to two months.
Terry Sablatura
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.