As former Clear Creek Independent School District school board members, we feel our experiences have helped us to understand what makes a great school board member.
There normally are candidates who espouse the “correct” buzz words about caring for the students, the teachers and the budget. We must ask each candidate if they actually value public education or if their rhetoric undermines Texas’ most sacred responsibility — educating our children. We must determine if the candidates are running on a platform of responsible stewardship and nonpartisan decision-making. Conversely, we need to figure out if they're divisive, partisan mouthpieces who espouse half-truths, unfounded conspiracies and innuendo.
Based on our experience, dedication and commitment to the district’s future success, we've concluded that three candidates meet our standards for understanding the role and scope of the position of school board trustee. They've shown their dedication to public education and for their readiness to address the challenges of our district's future. They also display their ability to both lead and to be a contributing member of a team.
We strongly recommend Jonathan Cottrell for At-Large Position A; Page Rander for Position 4; and Jay Cunningham for Position 5.
Joanna Baleson, Ann Hammond
Charles Pond and Dee Scott
Former trustees
Clear Creek ISD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.