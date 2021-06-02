We immensely benefit from senior citizen centers and adult day cares and are ready to have them reopened. There will be new protocols and procedures to be followed that are a direct result of COVID-19.
I bet that all that have been affected by the closing of the senior centers and adult day cares will be happy to follow them.
The services that these types of agencies provide to our seniors are exponential. It became even more revealing during COVID-19 the positive impact they had in our communities. Our seniors missed their routines and being able to interact with others while participating in stimulating activities with their peers.
The families that care for these seniors also realize the importance of self-care and utilize the time their loved ones spend with these agencies to take care of themselves and the household’s needs in which the senior lives.
These needs often go neglected when families don’t have this mutual opportunity and benefit from senior centers and adult daycare.
Allison Henry
Santa Fe
