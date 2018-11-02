League City Council has outdone themselves with their proposed development with Epicenter of League City.
Apparently, not satisfied with their other forays in corporate welfare, namely the Cabela's development and Big League Dreams, they felt the need for another public-private partnership.
From the issued plans, this has been in the works for a while.
It does seem that this proposed development, along with the huge bond issue, should really have been out for discussion months ago. Not days before an election.
As for the development itself, it's, and I quote, "designed to make League City a dynamic cultural center and national destination." I need to look up the definition of culture because why would travelers imbibe our concrete with any particular significance. The view of the Gulf Freeway from League City really isn't that great.
The League City Council will apparently never run out of other people's money. Please turn in your alleged small government, conservative and fiscally responsible credentials today.
Nigel Cook
League City
