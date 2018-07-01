Bill Tinsley, surely a nice guy, can string sentences together well enough. Want a bland affirmation of faith, something to help maintain religious complacency? "Choosing Faith" (The Daily News, June 29) will suffice.
But if a believer wants serious, honest consideration of theism, she’ll need to turn elsewhere. One readily available source (among many): Richard Dawkins’s "The God Delusion (2006)."
Two problems with Tinsley's bromide:
1. The design argument was posited most famously by William Paley around 1800 (it was laid out long before). Paley's example (a watch not a computer), but not his argument, was different and has long since been debunked, perhaps most effectively by Darwin’s "On the Origin of Species (1859)."
2. Claiming that love and meaning must come from God, and therefore, faith in God is necessary for love and meaning is illogical and circular. Those of us without any god-beliefs have lives as full of love and meaning as those who’re sure meaning must be imposed. Historically, concluding that meaning has to have external origins just plays into the hands of people eager to have power over others.
Stephen Hawking’s conclusion beats Bill Tinsley’s: faith "is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark."
Ed Buckner
Houston (Clear Lake)
