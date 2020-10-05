In response to the story by The Associated Press ("Abbott restricts state's mail-in ballot drop-off locations," The Daily News, Oct. 2): Why? And why now?
Someone needs to tell him that voting has already started. Mail-in ballots have gone out and I know some people have already voted and sent them back. I've also heard that he was going to cut the early voting time he set up by one week. He has backed off on that though.
Why is he trying to change the rules after the election has started?
His excuse is to make sure that we don’t have the wrong people voting. There's a process in place that stops that. We have two sites where you can drop off the ballots. The League City Annex and the Justice Center.
You bring it in person with your photo ID. They then check it out on the computer and determine if everything is on the up and up. I think that makes it pretty darn hard to commit fraud. And no ballot box stuffing there.
Why is Greg Abbott making it harder for our seniors and disabled people to vote than it has to be?
Marcelene Casey
Galveston
