What happened to the words “shall not be infringed” in the Constitution? Anytime the government orders you around, they’re violating the Constitution. They can inform you, but not deceive you.
Our health czar in the White House knows that he is doing wrong but is paid good bucks to do so. He needs to step down and let somebody else take over that doesn’t take orders from the New World Order.
Apparently, a lot of people don’t know their national or state constitutions. What you should be worried about is the air pollution — it’s terrible. Oh, and don’t forget to take your vitamins C, D, K and zinc, especially.
To our leaders from the White House to the state house, stop communism in our states and country. There’s no excuse for suspending the state and national constitutions.
The people should be praying very seriously to God in the name of Jesus Christ. He’s the only one that can heal us — not government dictatorship.
Paul Griner
Dickinson
