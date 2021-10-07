I find it terribly disturbing that your long-standing effort to bring the news to Galveston is tarnished by the rambling string of multiple conspiracy theories, spouted by Salvatore J. Ali on your opinion page ("COVID a plot to destroy freedom, Western democracy," The Daily News, Oct. 2).

The entirety of his letter was nothing but debunked conspiracy, and you gave it a public platform. I've found your paper to be quite even-handed in the reporting of news, and this public airing of conspiracy and deadly misinformation is troubling.

Paul S. Kesner

Galveston

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Everyone has a right to their opinions, and this is the opinion section of the paper. It's called that for a reason.

Besides, the fact that "his letter was nothing but debunked conspiracy" is what makes it worth printing. It was hilarious.

I love these right-wing crackpots. Knowing that they're out there helps me make sense of the world.

