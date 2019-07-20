This obsession with undermining our president's ability to work the problems facing our country is a distraction from the tasks of elected Congress.
I'm not ashamed of my country, its founding, its military, its willingness to help peoples and nations worldwide, and certainly not my president. I'm sorry that in times past our country was involved in areas of inhumane acts occurring stateside. It's history.
My president has greatly improved our economy, created jobs, strengthened our global position and drives to maintain sovereignty. Our Congress, gains unearned wealth, applaud lackluster accomplishment and with conviction fail at their sworn, constitutional duties. It appears their purpose is perceived importance and reelection.
I assume they, like irrational, mentally disturbed crime perpetrators, have a derangement syndrome. Otherwise, this group's anti-Judeo-Christian, nation, Constitution First and Second Amendment stances or pro-socialist, pro-destruction of capitalist society being the engine of greatness that's America is incomprehensible; this group, our employees, I'm ashamed for your failures in our trust.
George Christie
Galveston
