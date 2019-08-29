Sally Robinson's column on the "gun-violence epidemic" was well meaning and from the heart, but was filled with much misinformation ("It's time we demand action on gun-violence epidemic," The Daily News, Aug. 23).
She stated the source of her information was from Everytown for Gun Safety, 2019. This isn't a group that teaches gun safety or has done anything to promote gun safety. All they want to do is ban guns and take guns out of law-abiding citizen’s hands.
There's no such thing as an "assault weapon." The modern sporting rifle isn't the same firearm that the military commonly uses.
According to the FBI and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of gun deaths for children are the lowest since it has been tracked. There is, and never has been, a law that would prevent someone to do evil if they wanted to. There is a need for more mental health treatment and law enforcement agencies to be able to stop and identify the individuals before crimes are committed.
If Robinson really wanted to save children's lives, go after drunk drivers or drivers that are texting while driving. That would help save many more children.
Steve Krenek
Texas City
